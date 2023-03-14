MP Budget Session: 38.92L jobless youths in State, Yashodhara Raje tells House

Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia has said 38.92 lakh unemployed youths have been registered in MP Employment Portal till January 31 this year.

She made the statement in reply to a written question of Congress legislator Jitu Patwari in the House on Tuesday.

Of them, 25 lakh are men and more than 13 are women, she said. Among the unemployed youths 6.83 lakh belong to SC category and 5.79 lakh are from ST community. Similarly, 15 lakh are from OBC and 55, 690 belong to EWS group, she said. More than two lakh postgraduates and 13 lakh graduates are jobless, she said.

27 engineering colleges closed in 5 years

In reply to another question, Yashodhara Raje Scindia said 27 engineering colleges had been closed in the state in the past five years. The main reason for closure of these colleges is lack of interest in engineering among students, she said.