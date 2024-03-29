MP: BSP Announces Six Candidates For Lok Sabha Polls

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has announced the names of six candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

The last date of filing the nomination for the first phase of the LS polls was March 27 and the places from where the ticket was given had already crossed the date.

The BSP has given ticket to Pujan Ram Saket-Sidhi, Dhaniram Kol-Shahdol, Rakesh Choudhary Jabalpur, Indar Singh Uike-Mandla, former member of parliament Kankar Munjare-Balaghat and Umakant Vandewar from Chhindwara.

First phase

The first phase of the LS election will be conducted at Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat and Chhindwara.

The candidates can withdraw their names by March 30. The polling for the first round of Lok Sabha election will be held on April 19 and vote counting will be done on May 4.

So far, 22 candidates have filed their nomination papers in Sidhi followed by 10 candidates in Shahdol, 22 candidates in Jabalpur, 16 candidates in Mandla, 19 candidates in Balaghat, 24 candidates in Chhindwara.

Sanjay Kamle appointed Cong administration in-charge

PCC president Jitu Patwari has appointed party general secretary Sanjay Kamle as in-charge of party administration on Thursday.

Earlier, the charge was held by Ashok Singh, now he has been elected as a member of parliament (Rajya Sabha) and he was not having time to hold the charge.

Kamle has also been appointed as a state coordinator of Lok Sabha election-2024.

Kamle was involved in giving training of booth management to the party workers of mandal, sector, booth level agents and party workers at booth levels.