Bhopal: Raja Chakradhar’s Works Woven Into ‘Chakrapiya’ By 25 Kathak Dancers

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Twenty-five Kathak dancers showcased the works of Raja Chakradhar Singh form Raigarh Gharana through a dance drama ‘Chakrapiya’, which mesmerised the audience at Rangashree Little Ballet Troupe Auditorium in the city on Thursday.

This was the first multimedia show which focuses on the works of Raja Chakradhar who was the king of Raigarh and chief of Bargarh ruled by the Gond dynasty. He was the ruler of the princely state of Raigarh from 1924 till his death in 1947. He was a promising artist of Madhya Pradesh and tried to develop music, dance and other art forms in his kingdom.

Directed by Kathak exponent Rakhi Dubey, the one-hour dance drama focused on various compositions of the Raigarh Gharana. It essayed a brief history of ballet and how the main compositions were created. Sridhar Nagaraj composed its music and songs were sung by Taapsee Nagara.

“The performance is based on long research. Raja Chakradhar wrote four books, including Murajaparnapushpakara, Nartanasarasvam, Talatoyenidhi and Ragaratnamanjusha. These books are now with Chakradhar Singh's family. I have attempted to locate these books with special permission and have selected some of King's rare works,” Rakhi Dubey said, adding that ‘as I have researched Raja Chakradhar Singh by interviewing his family and disciples. I have collected many ghazals, thumris, poems and other materials.”

It was part of the second day of the three-day ‘Padmashree Late Gul Bardhan Rashtriya Ballet-Nritya Samaroh-,’ organised by Chaitanya Socio Cultural Society in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture. The fest is dedicated to social worker, writer, senior theatre artiste late Rajiv Lochan Saxena. Besides, a solo dance ‘Hori,’ by Manisha Huraira was held under purvarang.