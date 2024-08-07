MP Board High School Exam From Feb 27, 2025; Higher Secondary From Feb 25, 2025; See Full Timetable Here

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) announced the dates for the 2024-2025 High School and Higher Secondary exams on Tuesday. The High School exams will begin on February 27 and conclude on March 19. Meanwhile, the Higher Secondary exams will start on February 25 and end on March 25. The exams for regular, private, blind, and differently-abled (deaf-mute) students will also be conducted on the same date. The exam schedule is available on the board’s website at www.mpbse.nic.in.

For the 2023-24 session, the 10th class exams were held from February 5 to February 28, while the 12th class exams took place from February 6 to March 5.

Additionally, the dates for the 10th and 12th exams were announced on August 2, 2023. During that session, a total of 18.22 lakh students took the 10th and 12th board exams. Specifically 9.6 lakh students appeared for the 10th class exams across 3,868 exam centers, while 8.5 lakh students took the 12th class exams at 7,501 centers.

Box: Box: Class 10th Time table

Feb 27- Hindi

Feb 28- Urdu

March 1- NSQF

March 3- English

March 5- Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Sindhi(Only for Deaf & Dumb Students)- Painting, Gayan vadan, Tabla Pakhavaj, Computer

March 6- Sanskrit

March 10- Mathematics

March 13- Social Science

March 19- Science

Box: Class 12th time table

Feb 25- Hindi

Feb 28- English

March 1- Urdu, Marathi

March 4- Physics, Economics

March 5- Biotechnology, Tabla Pakhavaj, Gyan Vadan

March 6- Drawing and Designing

March 7- Geography, Crop production and Horticulture, Still Life and Design, Anatomy Physiology and Health

March 8- Biology

March 10- Psychology

March 11- Informatics Practices

March 12- Sanskrit

March 17- Chemistry, History, Business Studies

March 19- NSQF

March 20- Sociology

March 22- Agriculture, Home Science, Book Keeping and Accoountancy

March 24- Political Science

March 25- Mathematics