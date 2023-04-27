 MP Board Class 10th & 12th results likely by second week of May as valuation of answer sheets underway
School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar will release the result by holding a press conference

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 02:27 PM IST
MP Board result 2023 | Representational Picture

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Students of class 10th and 12th of Madhya Pradesh Board will have to wait a little more as the board results are expected to be announced not before second week of May. Sources in the state education department said that the valuation of the answer sheets of classes 10th and 12th are underway and it might take another 10 days to complete.

However, board results of classes 5th and 8th is expected by April 30.

The results can be checked on the mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. It is expected that the results will be released by April 30.

School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar will release the result by holding a press conference. The MP Board Class 10th and 12 exams were as conducted from March 1 to March 27 and March 2 to April 1 respectively.

Last year the average result of class 10th was 59.54% and that of class 12th was 72.72%.

