MP: Because Of Patwa, Diggy Makes Party Hold Back Ticket For Bhojpur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has set his eyes on Surendra Patwa, nephew of former chief minister Sunderlal Patwa, after wooing Deepak Joshi, son of former chief minister and one of the founders of the BJP, the late Kailash Joshi.

It is because of Patwa that the Congress has not announced any candidates for Bhojpur constituency. The BJP, too, did not declare any candidate for this seat.

If the BJP denies a ticket to Patwa, he may join the Congress which may field him from Bjohpur.

At a meeting of the Congress’s screening committee, Digvijaya Singh said the party would mull over a candidate for the Bhojpur constituency after the BJP’s announcement of a contestant for this seat.

Singh also said the party might give a surprise to the ruling party in this seat. A few days ago, Singh met the late Sunderlal Patwa’s wife at her residence.

Sunderlal Patwa had been a four-time legislator from Bhojpur.

Surendra Patwa won election thrice from Bhojpur after his defeat in 2003. Therefore, the party is ready to take a risk on Patwa.

Candidates are being declared before list is out

Many Congress leaders are declaring themselves candidates for the rest of the seats before the second list is out. In a video of former minister Sajjan Singh Verma, which went viral on Monday, the minister is seen declare Megha Parmar a candidate from Ichhawar. Similarly, at meeting in Chhindwara, party MP Nakul Nath declared Sohan Valmiki as a candidate from Parasia constituency.