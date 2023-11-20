MP: Ballot Papers Of Govt Staff, Disabled & Elderly People 'Missing', LoP Govind Singh Complains To EC, Blames Poll Duty Officials

Leader of Opposition, Govind Singh |

Lahar (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of Opposition and Congress candidate from Lahar Assembly seat, Dr Govind Singh has raised questions on the functioning of the officers on poll duty, alleging the ballot papers of government employees and disabled people have gone missing in the area. He has filed a complaint with the Election Commission in this regard.

Leader of Opposition alleged that ballot papers of elderly, disabled and government employees have gone missing in Lahar. A complaint was lodged with the Election Commission in this regard last night. Around 1200 ballot papers were cast by government employees and 235 by the elderly and disabled, which have been missing. 600 employees who had filled their ballot papers during the training have also been missing.

Singh said that when he asked Bhind Collector and Lahar SDM about the ballot papers, they refused to tell. On the allegation of the Leader of Opposition, District Election Officer Sanjeev Srivastava said that the ballot papers of the disabled, government employees and voters above 80 years of age have not gone missing. They are kept safe in the temporary strong room Lahar and District Treasury Bhind.

Woman dies in Budhni hospital, family members create ruckus

A woman who came for treatment at Budhni Hospital in Sehore district died on Monday. His family members created a ruckus accusing the nurse of negligence.

According to the information, Mamta Sarathe, wife of soldier Rammohan posted at Budhni police station, was taken to the hospital due to pain, where the nurse administered the injection. After which Mamta died.

Budhni SDOP Shashank Gurjar said that a doctor from another place will be called and a postmortem will be done. After the PM report comes, action will be taken as per rules.

