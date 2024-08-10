MP August 10 Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In 22 Districts; Monsoon Activity To Slow Down After August 11

MP August 10 Monsoon Updates: Heavy Rain Alert In 22 Districts; Rain Activity To Reduce After August 11 | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a rainfall alert in 22 districts of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday due to the influence of a cyclonic circulation and an active monsoon trough line. A heavy rainfall alert has been specifically issued for Sheopur and Shivpuri.

However, from August 11, rainfall activity is expected to decrease, with only light showers and thunderstorms occurring in some areas.

Heavy Rain Alert: The districts expected to receive heavy rainfall include Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Sagar, Damoh, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat, Anuppur, Mauganj, and Satna.

Light Rain, Thunderstorms: Thunderstorms will continue in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur and other districts of the state.

Weather at 12:30 Pm | IMD Bhopal

Gates of all three Bhopal dams opened

In Bhopal, the Kerwa Dam gate was opened on Saturday morning. The full tank level of the dam is 1,673 feet. Due to increasing water pressure, one of the dam's eight automatic gates released water. This is the first time this season that the gates of all three dams in Bhopal—Bhadbhada, Kaliyasot, and Kerwa—have been opened. Earlier, the gates of the Kolar Dam near Bhopal were also opened.

Three cyclonic circulations and an active monsoon trough line over Madhya Pradesh. | IMD Bhopal

What do meteorologists say?

According to IMD Bhopal's senior scientist Dr. Divya E. Surendran, three cyclonic circulations and an active monsoon trough line are currently influencing the weather altogether. The monsoon trough is passing through several districts of Madhya Pradesh, leading to rain in the northern and eastern regions of the state, while other areas may experience thunderstorms and light rain.

On Friday, 18 districts, including Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur, received rainfall. The highest rainfall was recorded in Sidhi, with 41 mm (almost 2 inches).

Rain records

Madhya Pradesh has received 69% more rainfall this season, i.e. 25.7 inches of rain compared to the expected 22 inches. The strong weather systems in June, July, and the first week of August have caused heavy rainfall across the state, filling dams and rivers.