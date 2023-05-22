MP: Ahilyabai Holkar and Mahadji Scindia shared a brother-sister bond, says Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia as he urges people to vote wisely

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia | File

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to bring diverse groups together ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said that Ahilyabai Holkar and his ancestor Mahadji Scindia shared a brother-sister bond. He further urged people to , their leader wisely.

Scindia was speaking at the divisional conference organised by Pal-Baghel and Dhangar Samaj in Narwar town of Shivpuri district.

“There will be no exaggeration if I say that the relationship between Pal Samaj and the Scindia family is not of heart but of blood,” Scindia said while addressing the people of Pal-Baghel community.

He also said, “Rani Ahilyabai Holkar, the progenitor of your community, belongs to the area of Maharashtra where we also originated from. My ancestors Mahadji Scindia and Ahilyabai Holkar had a brother-sister relationship. We two Maratha families come together from Maharashtra.”

Scindia praises Ahilyabai Holkar

Praising Ahilyabai Holkar, Scindia further said that the queen worked not only for her Pal-Baghel, Dhangar community but also for the upliftment and spirituality of the entire society.

“She built big temples and pilgrimage sites. The contribution of three royal families Scindia, Gaekwad and Holkar was important in establishing Hindavi Swaraj. They established Hindavi Swaraj by fighting with the Mughals,” he said.

'Choose your leader wisely'

Scindia, who is on a three-day tour of Shivpuri asked the members of the Pal-Baghel community to choose their political representative and assured them that he will provide support to that leader.

