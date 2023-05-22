 Bhopal: CM Chouhan announces to establish Maharana Pratap memorial
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: CM Chouhan announces to establish Maharana Pratap memorial

Bhopal: CM Chouhan announces to establish Maharana Pratap memorial

The state government announced May 22th as a general holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap and Maharaja Chattarsal.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 22, 2023, 04:05 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Maharana Pratap's birth Anniversary on Monday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan have announced to establish the Maharana Pratap memorial in Bhopal.

The state government announced May 22th as a general holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap and Maharaja Chattarsal.

Before attending the programme at Motilal Nehru stadium, the CM and other party leaders and community members unveiled the statue of Rani Padmawati, situated at Manuabhan Tekri.

The CM in his address said that he is going to keep the soil brought from Mewada and Haldighati at his pooja place.

He announced that Maharana Pratap Lok memorial will be constructed in Bhopal, in which the details of seven members of his cabinet will be presented. He announced to established the Rana Board to discuss the problems of the Rajput community.

Read Also
Bhopal: Rani Padmavati's statue unveiled at Manuabhan Ki Tekri
article-image

He said “The supreme sacrifice which Rani Padmawati had given is an example around the world in which she had taken the step to save the honour”.

Union Minister for Agriculture Narandra Tomar said “chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be remembered for his announcement and for his development works. Whatever the announcement he had made, more than 95 percent of them are completed”.

The kin member of Maharana Pratap, Lachya Raj Singh Mewada appreciated the work of chief minister and also thanked to accept their demand to announce the holiday on the birth anniversary of Pratap.

He asked the people to turn back towards the books in place to wasting their time on social media and playing games in mobiles.

Large number of community members from all over the state had participated in the programme.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MPBSE class 10th, 12th Result 2023 to be OUT on May 25, confirms official

MPBSE class 10th, 12th Result 2023 to be OUT on May 25, confirms official

MP: Waiting lists in trains soar as summer vacation kicks in; AC coaches go fully booked, Bhopal...

MP: Waiting lists in trains soar as summer vacation kicks in; AC coaches go fully booked, Bhopal...

Bhopal: CM Chouhan announces to establish Maharana Pratap memorial

Bhopal: CM Chouhan announces to establish Maharana Pratap memorial

Kamal Nath slams MP BJP chief over accusations of anti-Sikh riots

Kamal Nath slams MP BJP chief over accusations of anti-Sikh riots

Bhopal: Man held for supplying brown sugar, cannabis

Bhopal: Man held for supplying brown sugar, cannabis