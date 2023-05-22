Bhopal: CM Chouhan announces to establish Maharana Pratap memorial

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of Maharana Pratap's birth Anniversary on Monday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan have announced to establish the Maharana Pratap memorial in Bhopal.

The state government announced May 22th as a general holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap and Maharaja Chattarsal.

Before attending the programme at Motilal Nehru stadium, the CM and other party leaders and community members unveiled the statue of Rani Padmawati, situated at Manuabhan Tekri.

The CM in his address said that he is going to keep the soil brought from Mewada and Haldighati at his pooja place.

He announced that Maharana Pratap Lok memorial will be constructed in Bhopal, in which the details of seven members of his cabinet will be presented. He announced to established the Rana Board to discuss the problems of the Rajput community.

He said “The supreme sacrifice which Rani Padmawati had given is an example around the world in which she had taken the step to save the honour”.

Union Minister for Agriculture Narandra Tomar said “chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be remembered for his announcement and for his development works. Whatever the announcement he had made, more than 95 percent of them are completed”.

The kin member of Maharana Pratap, Lachya Raj Singh Mewada appreciated the work of chief minister and also thanked to accept their demand to announce the holiday on the birth anniversary of Pratap.

He asked the people to turn back towards the books in place to wasting their time on social media and playing games in mobiles.

Large number of community members from all over the state had participated in the programme.