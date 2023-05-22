 Bhopal: Rani Padmavati's statue unveiled at Manuabhan Ki Tekri
Bhopal: Rani Padmavati's statue unveiled at Manuabhan Ki Tekri

CM Chouhan, Mayor Malti Rai, descendant from Maharana Pratap Singh’s family, Dr Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, union minister Narendra Singh Tomar were present.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 22, 2023, 01:38 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The statue of brave Rajput queen Rani Padmavati was unveiled at Manuabhan Ki Tekri in Bhopal on Monday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Mayor Malti Rai, descendant from Maharana Pratap Singh’s family, Dr Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, culture minister Usha Thakur, Minister Vishvas Sarang, ex Protem Speaker of Madhya Pradesh Assembly Rameshwar Sharma etc were present.

After unveiling the statue of Rani Padmavati, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the place where the statue has been unveiled will be developed in such a fashion so that next generation can draw inspiration from Rani Padmavati who sacrificed her life to protect her pride. 

