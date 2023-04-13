MP: Absconding project director of NHAI Chhindwara detained from Vijayawada

Court remands Navi Mumbai pastor to 14-day judicial custody; nabbed for molesting minor | File Photo

Chhnidwara (Madhya Pradesh): Chhindwara police have detained the absconding project officer of NHAI Chhindwara from Vijayawada Hyderabad, said the officials on Thursday.

The police swung in action after the Jabalpur bench of MP High Court ordered to suspend the Chhindwara SP due to his 'inaction' in the case and asked the DGP to execute the arrest warrant pending since 2018.

ASP Sanjiv Uike told Free Press that the wanted accused was arrested from Vijayawada, after the Court’s order. He will be soon brought to Jabalour where he will be presented in the court.

Earlier on Wednesday, the HC bench has issued the orders to the DGP that on March 28, this year a non-bailable warrant was issued against the respondent, the project director of the National Highway Authority Chhindwara.

However, failing to arrest the officer, the SP in its reply to court said that the accused had been transferred so that the non-bailable warrant cannot be executed.

The HC ordered to suspend the SP till the further orders and instructed DGP to execute the non-bailable by himself.

Notably, the respondent is the project director of the National Highway Authority. A case was filed against the project director, for acquiring the 1254 square feet land for the road of a religious organization ‘Tulsi Ramayan Sankirtan Mandal’.

The NHAI had given the compensation of 636 square feet land and till date the compensation of 618 square feet is still pending, the petitioner’s advocate VP Nema told Free Press.

In August 2018, the High Court issued the orders to the NHAI to pay the pending amount of the compensation,however it was not obliged to.

On this, the petitioners filed a contempt of Court case and recently on March 28, the Court ordered the SP to execute the non-bailable warrant.