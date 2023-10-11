MP: 4 Profs Of Dr Gour Varsity Included Among 2% Best Scientists Of World

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Four professors of Dr Harisingh Gour University have been included in the list of two percent of the best scientists across the world in 2023. Stanford University of the US and Elsevier Publisher recently published a list of two percent of best scientists across the world. Former vice chancellor of Dr Harisingh Gour University and retired head of department of pharmacy SP Vyas, Sanjay Kumar Jain, Naveen Kanungo of microbiology and Vandana Vinayak of criminology and forensic department have been included in the list. Elsevier Publisher prepares data of scientists who contribute to 22 fields and 174 sub-fields.

The names of those scientists, who have published at least five research papers in a year, are included in the list. The list has been prepared on the grounds of standardized information of the citation, index and authorship. Former head of the pharmacy department Vyas has been included for the fourth year in the list for high standard of research. He has done research on liposome biotechnology, oral vaccination, TB treatment and novel drug delivery systems. Sen of the pharmacy department has been included in the list for the third time. He developed medicines for the diseases of big intestine and brain and gotVisitor’s Award from the President of India in 2018. Similarly, Jain has published more than 200 research papers.

The research work of Vandana Vinayak of the criminology and forensic science department focuses on Nanotechnology of production of bio-fuels and pigments form diatoms and microalgae. The name Kanungo, head of the microbiology department and director of Academic affairs, has been included in the list for the second time. His work focuses on the use of microbial enzymes to produce healthy pre-biotics, bio-ethanol, decomposition of chicken feathers and multifunctional Nano-particles.

