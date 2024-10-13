 MP: 19-Year-Old Woman Set Ablaze By Man Over Case Against His Father In Khandwa; Undergoing Treatment
The woman sustained 27 per cent burns in the attack that occurred on Saturday and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 03:48 PM IST
Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A man set a 19-year-old woman on fire and injured her after pressuring her to withdraw her case against his father in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, an official said on Sunday.

The woman sustained 27 per cent burns in the attack that occurred on Saturday and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, Khandwa Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Rai told PTI.

The official said the accused, Arjun Balai (22), poured petrol on the woman and set her on fire. He was arrested and presented in court.

The woman has alleged that Arjun was pressuring her to withdraw a case against his father, Mangilal Balai, as they were distant relatives and belonged to the same caste, he said.

Arjun has been booked under section 109 (1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), he said.

On October 7, Arjun's father Mangilal allegedly teased and attempted to disrobe the woman, following which she lodged a police complaint, and her statement was recorded by a lady magistrate then, Rai said.

The official said Mangilal was arrested and booked under sections 74 (criminal force or assault against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) and 76 (criminal force or assaulting a woman with the intent to disrobe or compel her to be naked) of the BNS.

He was produced in the court, which remanded him in judicial custody, and he was released on bail a day later, on October 8, he confirmed.

Rai said the woman arrived at the SP office and demanded that more charges be slapped on Mangilal as she was frightened that day and couldn't narrate her ordeal completely.

"I asked the area city superintendent of police to look into the woman's grievance and act accordingly. After that, the charge of stalking was also added," the official said. 

