e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: 16-year-old boy nabbed for punching women in Jabalpur

MP: 16-year-old boy nabbed for punching women in Jabalpur

The boy revealed that he had been hitting women for fun.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 04:06 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The police on Sunday apprehended a 16-year-old boy who allegedly punched women and fled on a motorcycle in a locality in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city, an official said.

The boy had been targeting women in Sanjeevani Nagar locality for the last few days, he said.

The motorcycle-borne accused would allegedly get off the vehicle, punch women on their backs and speed away, the official said.

Women in the locality had started carrying sticks with them to ward off the attacks, it was stated.

The 16-year-old boy who used to punch women, mainly househelps, has been apprehended, Sanjeevani Nagar town inspector (TI) Shobhna Mishra said.

On interrogation, the boy revealed that he had been hitting women for fun, she said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard.

Based on a complaint lodged by residents of the area, the police launched a probe and examined CCTV footage from the area to identify the boy, the official said.

Read Also
Jabalpur: Owner booked after dog bites baby goat to death
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

MP: 16-year-old boy nabbed for punching women in Jabalpur

MP: 16-year-old boy nabbed for punching women in Jabalpur

MP: President Droupadi Murmu to attend Tribal Pride Day programme in Shahdol

MP: President Droupadi Murmu to attend Tribal Pride Day programme in Shahdol

Uneven rainfall, fewer rainy days matters of concern for Madhya Pradesh

Uneven rainfall, fewer rainy days matters of concern for Madhya Pradesh

Congress yatra will establish Rahul as serious politician but single goal focus missing in march;...

Congress yatra will establish Rahul as serious politician but single goal focus missing in march;...

MP: As Shivraj fumes over state of Bhopal roads, his ministers speak in different voices

MP: As Shivraj fumes over state of Bhopal roads, his ministers speak in different voices