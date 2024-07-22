MP: 15-Foot Long Python Attacks Villagers In Jabalpur; Killed During Rescue Effort (WATCH)

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A villager was attacked by a 15-foot python while he was in the forest for his morning routine in Jabalpur on Monday.

The python wrapped its tail around the villager's neck, attempting to swallow him. In a desperate bid to survive, the villager grabbed the python’s mouth and called for help.

Hearing his screams, nearby villagers rushed to the scene and found the python tightly coiled around the man. Without regard for their own safety, they immediately tried to rescue him. Lacking other means, the villagers used axes, stones, and other sharp tools to kill the python and free the man.

Snake killed during the rescue operation

In the process, the python was cut into pieces. Due to a lack of knowledge and the gravity of the situation, the villagers resorted to killing the snake rather than subduing it.

The tragedy of the situation deepened when it was revealed that the villagers acted out of sheer necessity to save their lives. Had they been aware of how to safely handle the python without killing it, the snake’s life might have been spared. Wildlife experts state that pythons generally do not attack humans and can be handled safely with the proper knowledge.