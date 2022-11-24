MP: 11-day march to be held in Sehore

FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): An 11-day “Samvidhaan Sandesh Padyatra” (march centred on Constitution awareness) will be held in Sehore district under the aegis of all pro-constitutional organisations from Saturday onwards, which will end at Baba Ambedkar Park of Sehore on December 6, the convenor of the march, Kamlesh Dohre said in a press conference on Thursday.

Talking to the media, Dohre stated that the Constitution of India is the best written Constitution in the world, which ensures protection of rights of all the citizens of India, irrespective of religion, community or creed. He then said that it is only due to the Constitution that prejudice on the basis of gender and other grounds have been put to an end in the country.

He then stated that at present, the country is teeming with such people who often oppose the Constitution and issue controversial statements terming several aspects in the Constitution to be unfair. He further stated that in view of the same, it is the need of the hour to gain awareness about the Constitution, so that every resident of the country can give a befitting reply to those opposing the Constitution.

Dohre said that the march will begin from Baba Ambedkar Park of Sehore and will go to various other towns and villages of the district too.