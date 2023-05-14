Mother's Day Special: A peep into Gen Y & Gen Z's hand-written letters to their moms

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mummy, Maa, Aai, Ammi, Amma...different words but one emotion...selfless love!

While we do agree one single day is not at all justified to celebrate a mother's warmth & sacrifices, we don't want to miss a chance to make all moms feel special. So, this Mother's day, we bring you some personal letters written by people who are working in different cities and want to tell their moms how much they love them. Here our are top picks:

Vanisha with her mom (Right) and Mother-in-law (Left) |

Thanks for the reality checks: 29-year-old Vanisha posts a letter to her mother in Bhopal from Delhi

Dear Mom & Mom-in-law

You both are so full of love, faith, and inspiration. One of the things I admire most about you is the spirit of life you instilled in me. You pushed me to be the best version of myself, taught me to be brave, to have the confidence to achieve my dreams, and to know how to get back up when I fall.

No amount of thanks will ever be enough. But just to start with--I am grateful to both of you for the values you have passed onto me.

I cannot thankyou enough for your honest advice...yes, it stings at times, but I have realised it was always for my betterment.

The impact you both have on people and making them smile and laugh is something I hope to be able to do someday.

I know, being a mom is never easy. It can be tough to raise Anurag (husband) and me, with all the sacrifices you both have made. You've always put our happiness and well-being before your own.

You both are the glue that holds the family together, the foundation of our beautiful life.

On Mother’s Day, A ton of thanks to both of you for everything you do every day of the year. For truly being Superwomen, and my absolute best friend forever, for always been there at every stage of my life, high and low.

Love both of you to the moon and back.

Yash with his Mummy |

'Will make you proud', 24-year-old Yash promises his Mom in Bhopal as he takes his first job in Ahmedabad

Dear Mummy,

I know I am not much expressive, but on this special day, I don't want to resist anymore, but say...I Love You Mummy, very very much! I know you love me more than didi and with all your heart (just kidding). Your love for both of us never changed; in fact, it doubled when we needed it the most.

Life is not easy, but it has truly been a tough ride for us. With papa gone so early, you stood like a pillar and held both of us (me & didi). The sacrifice you had to make to raise me were exceptional.

I have just started my career, but I promise you your sacrifices will not go in vain and I shall make you feel proud.

Happy Mother's day mummy!

Soumya with her Mumma |

'You are my home', 22-year-old Soumya writes to her mom in Jharkhand from Bengaluru

Dear Mumma,

I have plenty of things to say to you, but honestly, I am clueless where to start from. Ummm... 'thank you' might be a good place to begin with :)

So, thank you for all that you have done for me in the past 22 years. I do have a lot of friends but the friendship I share with you is incomparable. Thank you for being the coolest mom ever and support me in everything I do. If it wasn’t for you, I’d never be where I am today. You know they say home is the safest place for a person and no matter how you go away, home is the place where you return to. And, I agree to that but for me, home is not a place where I have grown up or where I travel back to every vacation. For me, home is a person. For me, you’re my home. I wish I could put my affection and admiration for you in words but I don’t think any of it would be sufficient for me to explain my love for you.

Thank you for everything!

Happy Mother’s Day

Vidhi with her mom |

To never giving up on life: Vidhi cheers for her supermom

Dearest mom,

I just hope this letter find you well and in good spirits. On this mother's day I want to take a moment to tell you how much you mean to me. You my lady, are my hero, my role model and the person I admire the most in this world. You have always been here for me through thick and thin, supporting me through every challenge and encouraging me to pursue my dreams.

Your unwavering strength and determination have been a constant source of inspiration in my life. I have seen you overcome obstacles with grace and perseverance, and it has taught me the importance of never giving up.

So, on this special day, I want to say thank you. Thank you for being my rock, my support system, and my biggest cheerleader. You're more than what I could've asked for. Thank you for being the most amazingly beautiful mom you are.

Happy Mother's Day, Mummy. I love you to the moon and back.

With all my heart,

Vidhi Rathi

Harsh with his Maa |

'Feels lucky to be your son', writes Harsh who is mostly travelling for work

To Dearest Mom,

Mom, I feel so lucky that god sent me on earth as your son. He brought us together and I couldn't ask for anything better. Happy Mother's day to my role model, my human diary, my best friend, there's just so much to say and express that I don't know how to pen it down here. I feel grateful to have crossed paths with you and grateful to have known you.

You make my life happier, just by being in it.

Thank you for inculcating as sense of responsibility in me since my childhood. You gave me the tools to be self-sufficient.

Because of your teachings, I shine!

For all the times I forgot to thank you for all the special little things you do, for all the words that sometimes go unspoken, I need to say "I love you, mom... I do."

P.S. I believe you can do ANYTHING

because, for me, you have done EVERYTHING.

- Harsh Maheshwari