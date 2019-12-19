Most places in MP reel under cold weather

BHOPAL: There was highest drop in day temperature in Sidhi where fall of 14.3 degree Celsius was recorded. Fluctuation continued all over the state with foggy weather. Most of the places continued to reel under cold wave in the state.

It was sunny weather in Bhopal on Thursday so there was much relief from biting cold. However night temperature was below 10 degree Celsius. Foggy weather continued in the state capital hampering vehicular traffic in morning hours. Thick fog cleared by 8.00am.

Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 23.3 degree Celsius which was 3.1 degree Celsius below normal while it recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degree Celsius which was 1.4 degree Celsius below normal.

Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 26.2 degree Celsius which was 1.4 degree Celsius below normal while it recorded a minimum temperature of 12 degree Celsius which was 1 degree Celsius above normal.

Temperature will start falling after December 22.