Morena: Man kills his wife for serving food late

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A man strangled his wife for serving food late in Mukundi Pura Village, Morena district on Sunday night.

According to reports, the woman, Shakuntala, took food for her husband in the farm field around 10 pm. As soon as she reached there, her husband had a dispute for being late.

The matter escalated and the angry man killed her wife. After that he left the body in the field and ran away from the spot.

Later, the local residents of the village informed Kailaras police station about the incident. Acting on the information, the police station in charge along with the team reached the spot and sent the body for post mortem.

The relatives told the police that the man, Matadin and his wife used to fight regularly. Because of which, Matadin used to spend most of his time in the farmfield.

The police, however, registered a case against Matadin and started searching to nab him.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 11:44 AM IST