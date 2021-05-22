Morena: Forest department team attacked by sand mafia, third incident in last 1 month when government team was targeted

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A team of forest department in Morena had a miraculous escape on Saturday. A tractor- trolley laden with illegally excavated sand tried to run over the team.

This is the third incident in last one month when the sub-divisional officer of forest (SDO) Shraddha Padhare was targeted by the mining mafia. In the past, mining had hit the vehicle of Padhare and also opened fire on her vehicle.

According to sources, the forest officials had received information that two tractor- trolleys laden with illegally dug sand from Chambal river were heading towards Morena town.

A team led by Shradha Padhare was sent to take action. The team set up a checking point near registrar’s office. “Though, we managed to detain one tractor-trolley driver, another managed to escape. He also tried to run over me and my team,” said Shraddha Padhare, adding a manhunt is on to arrest the accused.

Forest department sources said the forest team also fired gunshots at tractor-trolleys when the driver tried to run over. However, he managed to escape.

Following a complaint lodged by the forest department, the police have registered a case against the accused driver of tractor trolley. “One tractor trolley has been seized by forest department. Effort is on to another accused,” said a police officer.