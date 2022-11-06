Morena: Employment Day, Loan worth Rs 4 crore distributed

Representative Photo | Photo: Freepik

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Self-employment day was celebrated at Jiwaji Ganj Town Hall in Morena on Friday. On occasion, the bank distributed acceptance letters of loan worth Rs 4 crore to beneficiaries under various welfare schemes being run by the government.

The programme was presided over by President of the District Panchayat Aarti Akash Gurjar. District Panchayat President Gurjar said, “Every month, women of self-help groups are given loans by the bank for small economic activities so that they can become self-reliant and help their families financially.”

General Manager, Industries Department, Arvind Vishwaroop, said that the State Government had launched Udyam Kranti Yojana. Under it, bank gives loans to youths of urban and rural areas to set up small industries for employment.

At the programme, Project Officer, District Urban Development Agency, Ramashankar Sharma said, “The bank is giving loans for self-employment to youths who should take advantage of the scheme and earn profit by setting up more small businesses, industries.”