Bhopal: Road projects worth Rs 5,312 cr in Jabalpur, Mandla

HomeBhopalBhopal: Road projects worth Rs 5,312 cr in Jabalpur, Mandla

Gadkari, CM to lay foundation stone today

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 06, 2022, 10:30 PM IST
Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with union minister Nitin Gadkari | Representative Photo
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate 13 road projects of 543-km length in Jabalpur and Mandla on Monday. The project will cost Rs 5,315 crore.

Both of them will lay the foundation stone of 5 road projects of 329-km length at Police Ground in Mandla, which is worth Rs1,261 crore. This includes construction of 2-lane road from Kundam to Shahpura, Shahpura to Dindori, Dindori-Sagar Tola-Kabir Chabutra and Dindori to Mandla and Samnapur to Bajag.

They will lay foundation stone and inaugurate 214-km long 8 road projects costing Rs 4,054 crore at Veterinary College Ground in Jabalpur at 1 pm. This includes 4-lane road widening of Hiran-Vindoor river section along with Jabalpur Ring Road - Barela to Manegaon, Manegaon - NH-45, NH-45 to Kushner and Kushner-Amjhar Road.

Foundation stone will be laid for 2-lane(with paved shoulder) from Jabalpur to Kundam and Kundam Niwas road construction work under CRIF along with expansion work of Damoh Naka ramp in Damoh Naka- Ranital Chowk-Madan Mahal flyover.

