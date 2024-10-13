 Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day 2024: 23-25% Breast Cancer Cases Reach Metastatic Stage
Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day 2024: 23-25% Breast Cancer Cases Reach Metastatic Stage

60-70% survive up to 5 years if diagnosed timely

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 08:06 AM IST
Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day 2024: 23-25% Breast Cancer Cases Reach Metastatic Stage | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Around 23 to 25 per cent of breast cancer cases reach metastatic stage (advance) just because of delay in diagnosis and negligence for treatment after diagnosis. This is the spread rate of metastatic stage in Bhopal and other major cities in the state because of delay in diagnosis, according to the Cancer Registry Gandhi Medical College (GMC). Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness Day is observed on October 13 every year.

This day is dedicated to raising awareness for those fighting metastatic breast cancers, also known as advanced breast cancer, which has spread to other organs. Metastatic breast cancer is considered incurable, though many treatments exist that can help manage the disease, improve quality of life and extend survival.

However, ongoing research is crucial to developing better therapies and hopefully, a cure. Dr Atul Shrivastava, Cancer Registry (Co-investigator) Gandhi Medical College (GMC), Bhopal, said, “There is a need to raise awareness for timely diagnosis and once it is detected, patients should continue treatment. But the unfortunate part is that patients keep on changing doctors and they waste time.

Till then, cancer spreads. As far as co- morbidity like diabetes and hypertension can be managed. Co-morbidity like HIV, Tuberculosis (TB) are challenging for doctors as well as patients.” Box-- Objectives of the Day: 1. Raise awareness: Educate the public about metastatic breast cancer, its symptoms, treatment options and the importance of research. 2. Promote research: Encourage scientists to investigate new treatments and potential cures. 3. Support patients: Provide emotional support and resources to those living with metastatic breast cancer.

