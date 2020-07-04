Medicinal tree saplings planted in IGRMS premises

Banyan, amla, peepal, ashok and bel saplings were planted on the premises of the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sanghralaya (IGRMS) here on Friday as part of Sankalp Parv. The museum staffers planted saplings in the Tribal Habitat open air exhibition area of museum.

IGRMS office head DS Rao said peepal is a medicinal tree. Every part of the tree - leaf, bark, seed and its fruit has medicinal benefits and it has been used since ancient times to cure many diseases.

Assistant curator Rakesh Bhatt said Tribal Habitat is the first open-air exhibition of the museum. Banyan, ashok, peepal, bel, amla and other trees spread over 40 acres area of the exhibition area would enrich its environment. The programme was coordinated by the horticulture section.