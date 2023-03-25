 Medical seats to be reserved for Hindi students: MP CM
The government has introduced medical education in Hindi and now it will reserve seats.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, March 25, 2023, 09:29 AM IST
Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the state government will reserve medical seats for Hindi students in medical colleges.

The government has introduced medical education in Hindi and now it will reserve seats. He was addressing a ceremony held at Makhanlal Chaturvedi University (MCU), Bhopal, to pay tributes to journalist Ved Pratap Vaidik, on Friday.

He further said, ‘Vaidik led campaign for Hindi. It was bad luck for the country when Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) rejected Vaidik’s PhD in Hindi. Vaidik was adamant on Hindi. Former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, Chandra Shekhar, Ram Mohnar Lohia always supported Hindi.’ ‘Even whenever I go abroad, I speak in Hindi and the audience appreciates me. If we promote Hindi language, it will be true tribute to Vaidik,’ the CM added.

