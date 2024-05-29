Mayhem In MP: 2 Children Succumb To Heat Stroke In Gwalior As Temperature Breaches 47° Celsius; Another Week Of Extreme Heat Expected

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior-Chambal region has been experiencing extreme heat for the past 15 days, with temperatures breaching fatal mark of 47 degree celsius. So far, five people have died in the district due to this heat.

On Wednesday, two children died due to the extreme heat, and a rickshaw driver also succumbed on the road. Additionally, two people had died on Monday and Tuesday due to the heat.

Meteorologists predict that temperatures in the Gwalior-Chambal region could exceed 48 degrees Celsius during the "Nautapa" period, prompting health officials to issue an alert advising people to stay indoors from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM and take special care of children and the elderly.

Small Children succumb to heat stroke

A case of two small children dying due to heatstroke in Gwalior has come to light. It is reported that the two children were with their mother, visiting their grandmother in Jora, Morena district, for medicine. On their way back after getting the medicine, the daughter started feeling unwell. The mother gave her a pill to help, but as they were returning to Gwalior, the daughter's condition worsened and she lost consciousness in the auto. Seeing his sister unconscious, the younger brother Kavi also started feeling unwell. By the time they reached Gwalior, their condition had deteriorated further. The family immediately took both children to the doctor, who, after examination, declared them dead. The doctor confirmed that both children died of heatstroke.

Ram Babu Sakhi's wife Sunita, who lives in Haripura Ward No. 31 of the Kila Gate police station area in Gwalior, was taking her 65-year-old mother Bhagwati to Jora, Morena district, for medicine on Tuesday evening at 10:00 PM. When Sunita was leaving with Bhagwati for the medicine, her 12-year-old son and 15-year-old daughter insisted on accompanying her. After they insisted, she took both children with her in the auto. On the way back, the daughter fell ill, followed by the son. They were taken to the hospital, but the doctor declared them dead. The doctor stated that both children died due to heatstroke.

Rickshaw Driver dies due to extreme heat

In addition, today, a rickshaw driver succumbed to the extreme heat on the road. The 50-year-old deceased was identified as Sanjay Singh Yadav. His body was found near the Women’s Police Station. The deceased was a resident of Balajipuram area in Gwalior. The police arrived at the scene and sent the body for a post-mortem. It is notable that another rickshaw driver also died due to extreme heat yesterday. In one week, five people have died due to the extreme heat in Gwalior.

Steps taken to tackle heat

It is evident that the Gwalior-Chambal region is currently experiencing severe heat, with temperatures exceeding 47 degrees Celsius daily. This extreme heat is proving to be life-threatening for people venturing out on the streets. As a result, all traffic signals in the city have been turned off, and the collector has imposed Section 144 for coaching institutes due to the heat. According to the collector's orders, no coaching institute is allowed to operate in the afternoon. They can only operate from 6:00 AM to 11:00 AM.