Mandideep: One dies, many taken ill after drinking dirty water

Mandideep: A youth has died and more than a dozen residents have suffered from stomach-related diseases after consuming contaminated water at Noorganj village in Raisen district, 30km from Bhopal.

As soon as the residents consumed the contaminated water some of them complained of stomach ache, nausea and loose motion on Wednesday.

The incident, however, came to light on Thursday when a 25-year-old Narayan Vishwakrma died and half a dozen people had to be admitted to different hospitals in the city.

The water, being supplied to the village, passes through the 30-year-old pipelines laid in drains.

Accordingly, the old pipelines have developed holes, through which sewage water has entered and contaminated drinking water, said villagers.

A woman and her two daughters being treated at an Asha Hospital in Mandideep told Free Press that after consuming contaminated water supplied through pipelines several members of their family were suffering from stomach-related diseases.

Collector of Raisen, Umashanker Bhargava, said that he had no information about the incident and that a team of the health department would soon be sent to the village to check the health of its residents. If there is any fault in water supply it will be rectified, he said.