Mahashivratri: MP CM worships at Badwaale Mahadev temple in Bhopal, seeks blessings for state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with his wife Sadhna Singh offered prayers at Badwaale Mahadev temple in Bhopal on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri on Tuesday.

Talking to media persons on the occasion Chouhan said it was the blessing of Lord Shiva that all the restrictions regarding the Covid-19 were lifted ahead of Mahashivaratri and people were worshipping Him everywhere today.

“It’s duty of the state government as well to celebrate such occasions. In Ujjain, the abode of Lord Mahakal 21 lakhs earthen lamps will be lit. Shiv Baraat will be taken out”, he added.

He said, “I prayed to God to continue to bless all and make the state more prosperous.”

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 12:17 PM IST