Maharashtra's tribal Songi Mukhota dance where masks, costume weighs upto 10-Kg

Subodh Pramanik and his troupe from Maharashtra presented the tribal dance Songi Mukhota in MP Tribal Museum in the city, delighting the audience.

The artistes presented the dance wearing masks and costumes weighing 5 to 10 Kg. Pramanik said he learned the dance from his father and grandfather. He is the fourth generation to perform this dance. The dance is presented on the occasion of Navratri and other auspicious occasions, he said.

It was part of the concluding day of a five day event to mark 9th foundation day celebrations of Madhya Pradesh Tribal Museum on Friday evening. The event was organised by the Directorate of Culture, MP, in collaboration with South Central Zone Cultural Centre Nagpur and North Central Zone Cultural Centre Prayagraj under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Besides that, some more tribal dances across the country were presented which earned a huge round of applause from the audience. The dance included, Gond Thatya (Madhya Pradesh), Garasiya (Rajasthan), Madhuri (Telangana), Karma-(Uttar Pradesh) , Tarpa (Maharashtra) , Korku Thapati and Karma (Bihar) , Dalkhai (Orisa), Paika (Jharkhand) , Dollu Kunitha (Karnataka).

Shalini Vyas and her troupe from Bhopal sang Malvi songs and artist Vinod Bhatt presented puppet dance which also enthralled the audience..

Apart from song and dance, visitors enjoyed traditional indigenous dishes of Korku, Gond, Bhil, Baiga tribes a lot. The dishes included Makka Paan roti, Gehun Paan roti, jowar roti, chana bhaji , Kutki kheer, Bans ki sabji, Rai ki Bhaji, Dal, Paniya, Ghenhu Paan Roti etc.

Handlooms and handicraft items made of clay, bamboo, brass, and cotton were displayed under ‘Shilp Mela’. Gond tribal painter Padma Shri Durga Bai’s works are also on display under an exhibition which will remain open for visitors till June 30.

