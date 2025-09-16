Madhya Pradesh’s First NAMO Fruit Forest Coming In Sagar Village | Representative Image

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The MP’s first NAMO Fruit Forest is coming up on 70 acres in Surkhi assembly constituency in Baroda Sagar village where plantation of 21,000 saplings of various fruits is underway.

Minister Govind Singh Rajpur inspected the plantation drive in the garden on Tuesday.

The target is to plant one million saplings, besides there are plans to set up food processing units and cottage industries.

Rajput drove a tractor-trolley and reached the spot with collector Sandeep GR and other officials of the district administration.

During the inspection, the minister took feedback on caring of the plants.

The people of the country are celebrating the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and as part of the celebrations, Sewa Pakhwara is organised and NAMO Fruit Forest is coming up in Baroda Sagar village, Rajput said.

In Talchiri, another NAMO Fruit Forest is coming up on ten acres, he said, adding that the fruit forest will be handed over to the women of self-help group to make them self-reliant.

Rajput directed the officials of the agriculture department to complete all the work within the stipulated time. The saplings of mango, guava, jackfruit, lemon, custard apple and pomegranate have been planted in the garden.

Rajput appealed to the residents of the area to take care of the plants.