Madhya Pradesh:1,478 more test positive, caseload climbs to 1,48,298

BHOPAL: Sehore witnessed Corona explosion as 106 new cases were detected in last 24 hours. Raisen, the other district neighbouring the state capital, detected as many as 45 fresh cases on Monday.

The corona positivity rate on the day climbed to 6 per cent from 5.9 recorded on Sunday. The state on Monday recorded 1478 fresh Covid -19 cases that took the tally to 1,48,298, while 21 deaths in the past 24 hours took the toll to 2645. During the day 24,554 samples were tested across the state.

The state has 14,932 active cases, while 1,30,721 people have been cured of the infection. Indore accounts for 29520 positive cases and 638 deaths, followed by Bhopal with 20031 cases and toll to 427 deaths. Ujjain reports 3180 positive cases with 97 deaths. Burhanpur recorded 760 while Neemuch has 2137 positives.Khandwa accounts for 1655 positive cases, and Khargone’s corona tally stands at 3600. Jabalpur recorded 11296 cases. Morena recorded 2681 cases while Mandsaur has 1649 cases and Dhar has recorded 2490 cases.

Dewas has reported 1713 Cases. Sagar recorded 2860 cases. Tikamgarh has 887 cases and Raisen has recorded 1557 cases while Bhind has till date accounted for 1025 cases. Sheopur has 939 cases and Rewa has 2020 cases while Rajgarh has 1487 and Barwani recorded 1966 cases. Chhindwara has 1715 and Vidisha has 1864 cases. Shajapur has 1043 cases while Damoh has 1899 cases.

Datia has 1305 cases while Satna has 1790 cases and Jhabua has 1597 cases. Panna has 755 cases and Balaghat has 1527 cases while Sehore has 1913 cases.

Hoshangabad has 2160 cases and Narsingpur has 2819 cases while Betul has 2134 cases and Shivpuri has 2499 cases. Ratlam recorded 2206 cases. Chhattarpur has 1366 cases.

Ashok Nagar has 533 and Agar-Malwa has reported 421 cases. Sidhi has reported 1079 cases and Singrauli has 1094 cases while Shahdol has 2188 cases. Guna has 835 cases while Anuppur has 1323 cases and Alirajpur has 1023 cases.