Madhya Pradesh: Youth of Morena held in Rajasthan for duping people through fake Facebook, Instagram ID's

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The Ambah police on Friday arrested one youth for duping poeple through fake Facebook and Instgram ID.

The 19-year-old accused Ravikant Meena also created a fake Facebook ID of SDOP from Rajasthan.

Ravikant Meena of Morena used to create Facebook and Instagram fake IDs in the names of girls. He sent voice messages by changing his voice, blackmail them emotionally and ask for money.

According to the preliminary investigation, Ravikant Meena has over 15 fake Facebook IDs and 10 fake Instagram accounts. Photos of 200 girls have also been found from him.

Few days ago, a complant was submitted in the cyber cell. According to the complaint, few people got a message from a fake Facebook account of SDOP Ashok Singh Jadaun asking for money.

After investigation, a team of cyber cell arrested Ravikant Meena (19) son Raghuveer Prasad Meena from Dhoti village of district Baran of Rajasthan.

During interrogation, Ravikant told the police that earlier he used to play Ludo online. Later, he started playing Teen Patti game. He used to get fake prizes like gold coins, but he did not get the money.

He wanted money, so started making fake IDs of people on Facebook and Instagram. He sent friend requests to their friends and later ask for money in the name of help.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 03:54 PM IST