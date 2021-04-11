Madhya Pradesh: Youth Congress chief Bhuria plans to expose ‘dealings’ behind toppling of Kamal Nath-led Congress government

Bhopal: Members of the Indian Youth Congress are going to put in their full efforts to ensure success in the Damoh by-elections. On April 17, polling will be held and on May 2 the result will be declared.

State president of the IYC Dr Vikrant Bhuria and his team are planning to expose the ‘dealings’ that went into the toppling of the Kamal Nath government in the state in March 2020.

In the district bypoll, Ajay Tandon from the Congress and former MLA Rahul Singh from the BJP are in the fray. Bhuria said that they were trying to appoint at least 10 youths to work at the ground level at each polling station. “Till date, we’ve covered around 70 per cent of the polling stations and work is going on in the rest,” he said.

He claimed that the voters of the constituency were annoyed with the step taken by former MLA Rahul Lodhi. He had contested the 2018 election on a Congress ticket and, later in 2020, he left the Congress and joined the BJP. “The people are not able to understand why the MLA left the Congress. If he wants to serve the constituency, he was an MLA and had full capacity to serve in any way he wanted to, but what made him leave the party?” they ask.

The Youth Congress members will pay home visits and “reveal the dealing” done between the BJP and former MLA Rahul Lodhi.