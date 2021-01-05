Madhya Pradesh: World's largest floating solar energy project in Omkareshwar to begin power generation by 2022-23, says minister Hardeep Singh Dang

Dang said that the work of transmission line route survey will begin from the project area to Khandwa sub-station by power grid this month.

Tender for the study of environmental and social impact of the project area is also being issued. Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company has agreed to purchase 400 MW power from the project, he said.

The project will have floating solar panels of 600 MW power generation capacity in the backwaters of Omkareshwar dam. It is estimated that in 2 years, the project will start providing cheap and good quality power.

Electricity will be produced in about 2000-hectare water area by installing solar panels in the dam. Solar panels will float on the surface of the water in the reservoir, the release said.

When the water level of the dam is low, it will automatically adjust upwards and downwards. Strong waves and floods will have no effect on them. The sun's rays will continue to produce electricity, it added.