Madhya Pradesh woman pedals across nation to spread message of women's empowerment

Aasha Malviya | ANI

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): In view of rising crimes against women, a 24-year-old cyclist has been pedalling across the nation to give away the message of empowerment and ensuring the safety of women.

Aasha Malviya from Nataram village in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh has travelled through five states covering 6000 kms as part of her 'Sampoorn Bharat Yatra'. She has reached Kerala of late.

Aasha met Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Arif Khan and transport minister Antony Raju.

Speaking about her experience Asha said, "Through my Yatra, I wanted to send a message to the world that India is safe for women to travel and through my expedition, I wanted to convey the message to the public." Aasha has faced some troubles during her course of the journey.

"In Kerala, I had a good experience, except in Kochi where the district collector and the officials did not cooperate with me. However, I managed to reach Alapuzha where I met the Collector," Aasha said.