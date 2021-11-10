Madhya Pradesh: Woman booked for assaulting priest in Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A woman with her three companions was arrested for assaulting a priest near Sagada railway station in Tilwara area, Jabalpur on Wednesday, the police said.

According to the sources the incident occurred during Dussehra and the video of the incident went viral on social media on Wednesday. The woman with her felons thrashed the priest fiercely in the middle of the road by placing feet on his neck and private parts.

The incident occurred because of the distribution of money from the donation box, sources further said.

DSP Jabalpur, Rahul Saiyam said that the victim priest identified as Manmohan Dubey, resident of Nunpur, Tilwara. On the basis of the complaint of the victim, the police registered a case against the woman and her five companions. The police arrested the accused woman Shalini Singh and her three felons, he added.

Notably, the woman is of criminal nature and lived in the Yadav Colony area of ​​the city. There are various criminal cases against her in many police stations of the city including gambling.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 10:15 PM IST