Madhya Pradesh will not give over 700 million cubic metres of water under Ken-Betwa project

BHOPAL: Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting on the Ken-Betwa link project in Bhopal on Saturday. Shekhawat will go to UP to hold talks about the project. After that, he will organise a joint meeting of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Chouhan to remove the hurdles in the project. At a joint press conference Shekhawat and Chouhan said forest and wildlife departments had given their nod for the project and only a decision on distribution of water remains.

MP wants to give 700 million cubic metres (MCM) of water, but UP is pleading for 935 MCM, Shekhawat said, adding that efforts are being made to find a way out. He was hopeful of a solution after a discussion between UP, MP and the Central Government. A solution will be found out under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and no injustice will be done to MP, Shekhawat said.

Before that, a meeting held at Mantralaya Chouhan said MP was ready to give 700 MCM water in non-monsoon season. The Central Water Commission made all technical and water project designs on the basis of availability of 6, 590 MCM water. Chouhan said if Dodhan dam accumulated 6, 188 MCM, the state would lose 400 MCM water.

Apart from that, talks were held between MP and Rajasthan over distribution of water from Sah Parvati Kalisingh-Chambal Link Project. Shekhawat has asked the officers to hold talks fortnightly to solve the problem.