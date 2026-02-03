Bhopal News: 3 Injured In 2 Separate Stabbing Incidents | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Padesh): Three persons were injured in two separate incidents of stabbing and sword attacks in Kolar and Shahjahanabad on late Monday night.

Police have registered cases in both the incidents and have arrested some of the accused.

In the first case, Abhi Meena of Sankhedi in Kolar was at his house when a person named Sagar called him outside. As soon as he stepped out, Sagar and his aides Raj Uikey, Tarun, and others attacked him with knives and swords on his head and other parts of the body over old rivalry before fleeing the spot.

Abhi received serious injuries and was rushed to Hamidia Hospital in a critical condition. Police officials said a case of attempt to murder had been registered and three of the assailants were arrested.

In another incident, a youth named Arbaz and his friend were stabbed by two persons over a minor issue under Shahjahanabad police station limits. According to reports, the duo had an altercation with Taavez and his brother Ayaan.

The two brothers returned with knives and assaulted Arbaz and his friend when he tried to rescue him. The two injured were admitted to Hamidia Hospital. A case has been registered and efforts are underway to nab the assailants, police said.