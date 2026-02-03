 Bhopal News: 3 Injured In 2 Separate Stabbing Incidents
Bhopal News: 3 Injured In 2 Separate Stabbing Incidents

Bhopal News: 3 Injured In 2 Separate Stabbing Incidents

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 10:27 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: 3 Injured In 2 Separate Stabbing Incidents | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Padesh): Three persons were injured in two separate incidents of stabbing and sword attacks in Kolar and Shahjahanabad on late Monday night.

Police have registered cases in both the incidents and have arrested some of the accused.

In another incident, a youth named Arbaz and his friend were stabbed by two persons over a minor issue under Shahjahanabad police station limits. According to reports, the duo had an altercation with Taavez and his brother Ayaan.

The two brothers returned with knives and assaulted Arbaz and his friend when he tried to rescue him. The two injured were admitted to Hamidia Hospital. A case has been registered and efforts are underway to nab the assailants, police said.

