Madhya Pradesh: Warbles of winged guests welcome tourists Nauradehi

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): Warbles of various birds welcome tourists to Nauradehi reserved forest which is a home to 165 species of birds, five tigers, deer and other animals.

Hundreds of tourists visit the forest every year to see the rare birds, say officials of the tourism department.

The reserved forest covers 1197.07 square km area in three districts: Sagar, Damoh and Narsinghpur. The forest is located on a hillock which is festooned with verdant trees.

Nauradehi has turned into a corridor to Panna Tiger Reserve and is indirectly connected with Satpura Tiger Reserve.

As Nuradehi is connected with Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve and Rani Durgawati reserved forest, it has become a home to winged guests.

Hillocks, forests and water bodies are opulent in this area. That delights the tourists.

Thirty ornithologists from different parts of the country identified 165 rare species of bird as well as recorded their warbles.

The birds like Darkish kites, owls, white-bellied Minivets, Himalayan vultures, Eurasian fly catchers and white-necked kingfishers are available in the forest.

If the tourists want to visit the reserved forest from Jabalpur they have to cover 95km. If they want to visit the site from Sagar and from Damoh they have to cover 70km.

On the other hand, they have to cover 110km from Narsinghpur. Locals say the reserved forest is a paradise for tourists.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 11:34 PM IST