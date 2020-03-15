Madhya Pradesh: Voting for floor test should be conducted by raising hands, says Governor Lalji Tandon

BHOPAL: Governor Lalji Tandon wrote to Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Sunday that the voting for a floor test should be conducted by raising hands.

Nevertheless, Tandon wrote on Saturday that voting for floor test should be conducted through electronic machine.

MP House does not have the electronic machine to conduct such polling.

When the governor was informed about it, he told the government that legislators should vote by raising their hands at time of floor test. He said no other process should be followed for it.

Leader of opposition Gopal Bhargava and chief whip of BJP Narottam Mishra met the Governor and said the government was trying to avoid a floor test.

Principal secretary of Vidhan Sabha AP Singh also met the Governor and informed him about the arrangements in the House for conducting the session.

Governor will read out his address on Monday. He told the government to conduct the floor test immediately after that.