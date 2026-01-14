 Bhopal News: Modern Enclosure For King Cobra At Van Vihar; Average Length Of Cobra Is 10 To 13 Feet, It Eats Other Snakes
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Modern Enclosure For King Cobra At Van Vihar; Average Length Of Cobra Is 10 To 13 Feet, It Eats Other Snakes

Bhopal News: Modern Enclosure For King Cobra At Van Vihar; Average Length Of Cobra Is 10 To 13 Feet, It Eats Other Snakes

Van Vihar National Park has developed a modern enclosure to house King Cobras, capable of accommodating up to five snakes. Two King Cobras were brought from Karnataka last year. Officials said staff will receive specialised training in handling the species. A proposal has also been sent to the Central Zoo Authority to bring two rhinos from Assam.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 07:08 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Modern Enclosure For King Cobra At Van Vihar; Average Length Of Cobra Is 10 To 13 Feet, It Eats Other Snakes |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Van Vihar National Park has prepared a new modern enclosure for King Cobra to accommodate two King Cobras brought from Karnataka last year.

The new enclosure is big enough to accommodate at least five King Cobra snakes. Chief minister Mohan Yadav during his recent visit to Assam had spoken to his Assam counterpart to get King Cobra snakes and other wild animals in exchange of tiger and crocodile.

Van Vihar director Vijay Kumar told Free Press that in initial phase, two King Cobra snakes will be brought to Van Vihar.

A team of Van Vihar will be sent to other states to learn the technique of handling King Cobra snakes.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: City’s Oldest Ayyappa Pooja Mahotsav Marks 76th Year, Concludes With Grand Procession In Matunga
Mumbai News: City’s Oldest Ayyappa Pooja Mahotsav Marks 76th Year, Concludes With Grand Procession In Matunga
Injury Scare Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026? Washington Sundar RULED OUT Of IND vs NZ T20I Series
Injury Scare Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026? Washington Sundar RULED OUT Of IND vs NZ T20I Series
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 14, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 14, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Cupid Wednesday Weekly Draw
Palghar Tragedy: Father, Teen Daughter Drown In Water-Filled Stone Quarry Pond In Virar East
Palghar Tragedy: Father, Teen Daughter Drown In Water-Filled Stone Quarry Pond In Virar East

The average length of King Cobra in India is about 13 feet. It is most venomous snake and is mostly found in Western Ghats and Assam. It eats other snakes to satiate its hunger.

In April last year, two King Cobras were brought to Van Vihar from Pilikula Biological Park, Karnataka. Both were males. Later one of them was sent to Indore Zoo to mate with the female King Cobra. In June, King Cobra kept at Van Vihar died. The post-mortem report suggested that it had died due to respiratory issue.

Read Also
MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Unveils 10 Key Farmer Initiatives For Year 2026, Calls It A Historic Year...
article-image

Proposal to CZA

According to Van Vihar officials, a proposal has been sent to Central Zoo Authority (CZA) to get permission for bringing two rhinos. After getting permission, they will be brought from Assam. The process may take two to three months.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Modern Enclosure For King Cobra At Van Vihar; Average Length Of Cobra Is 10 To 13 Feet,...
Bhopal News: Modern Enclosure For King Cobra At Van Vihar; Average Length Of Cobra Is 10 To 13 Feet,...
MP News: MP-CERT Foils Cyber-Attack On State Government Websites
MP News: MP-CERT Foils Cyber-Attack On State Government Websites
Bhopal News: Tradesmen To Undergo 24-Week Training; Proposal Sent To DGP
Bhopal News: Tradesmen To Undergo 24-Week Training; Proposal Sent To DGP
MP News: CM Pragati Portal To Start On Pattern Of Centre; Projects Worth ₹50 Crore To ₹500 Crore...
MP News: CM Pragati Portal To Start On Pattern Of Centre; Projects Worth ₹50 Crore To ₹500 Crore...
Bhopal News: Over 48,000 Schools, Hospitals And Colleges Exposed To Stray Dogs; State Acts On...
Bhopal News: Over 48,000 Schools, Hospitals And Colleges Exposed To Stray Dogs; State Acts On...