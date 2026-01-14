Bhopal News: Modern Enclosure For King Cobra At Van Vihar; Average Length Of Cobra Is 10 To 13 Feet, It Eats Other Snakes

MP News: Modern Enclosure For King Cobra At Van Vihar; Average Length Of Cobra Is 10 To 13 Feet, It Eats Other Snakes |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Van Vihar National Park has prepared a new modern enclosure for King Cobra to accommodate two King Cobras brought from Karnataka last year.

The new enclosure is big enough to accommodate at least five King Cobra snakes. Chief minister Mohan Yadav during his recent visit to Assam had spoken to his Assam counterpart to get King Cobra snakes and other wild animals in exchange of tiger and crocodile.

Van Vihar director Vijay Kumar told Free Press that in initial phase, two King Cobra snakes will be brought to Van Vihar.

A team of Van Vihar will be sent to other states to learn the technique of handling King Cobra snakes.

The average length of King Cobra in India is about 13 feet. It is most venomous snake and is mostly found in Western Ghats and Assam. It eats other snakes to satiate its hunger.

In April last year, two King Cobras were brought to Van Vihar from Pilikula Biological Park, Karnataka. Both were males. Later one of them was sent to Indore Zoo to mate with the female King Cobra. In June, King Cobra kept at Van Vihar died. The post-mortem report suggested that it had died due to respiratory issue.

Proposal to CZA

According to Van Vihar officials, a proposal has been sent to Central Zoo Authority (CZA) to get permission for bringing two rhinos. After getting permission, they will be brought from Assam. The process may take two to three months.