Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the rising road mishap in the state, the Transport Department has implemented Tamil Nadu inspired 'Vision Zero Madhya Pradesh' model in the state.

Under this model, mapping of ambulances on the highway will be done. Taking the injured to the hospital in the shortest possible time will be a priority. Traffic rules will also be taught in schools and colleges.

The campaign, inaugurated by Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput, will work on five basic points.

Mukesh Jain, Commissioner, Transport Department, giving a positive approach, said that the campaign will surely be helpful in cutting short the number of road accidents. "In the year 2019, there were 49,000 road accidents in the state in which over 11,000 people lost their lives. Keeping commuters' safety in mind, this 'Vision Zero' model, inspired by other states, has been implemented.

Not to be mentioned, in the year 2014, the Supreme Court had expressed concern over the increasing road accidents. It formed a committee for monitoring. According to reports, implementation of this model has reduced road mishaps upto 54 percent in Tamil Nadu. Haryana is also working on the same model.

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 05:21 PM IST