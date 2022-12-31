Madhya Pradesh: VHP protests New Year celebrations; appeals to change calendar just for formality

Representative Image | AFP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has protested against celebrating New Year stating that people should stick to Indian tradition and culture.

VHP (Madhya Bharat) prachar pramukh Jitendra Singh said,“People should only change calendars as formalities on New Year. Such events are a big conspiracy against Hindu Sanatani culture and civilization and an attempt to push Hindus into western civilization. New year celebration is also a way of conversion used by missionaries. Christian Missionaries organise such events for one week continuously since Christmas.”

He further said that attempts have been made to break Hindu tradition since years.

“January 1 is the only global calendar change day. We should not forget our culture on the day of changing the calendar. Hindu New Year is celebrated in Chaitra Pratipada. We need to understand the conspiracy of the missionaries. Foreigners are adopting Hindu culture, so why should we forget our civilization,” he added.