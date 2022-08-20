Madhya Pradesh: Very heavy rain likely in 5 divisions, 23 districts of state

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Red alert for very heavy to extreme heavy rain fall has been issued for Narsingpur, Damoh, Sagar and Chhatarpur district while orange Alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall up to 20cm has been issued for Rewa, Bhopal, Gwalior, Chambal, Narmadapuram divisions.

Similarly, districts like Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Panna, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Shajapur and Agar are likely to experience very heavy rainfall, according to meteorological department.

Lightning likely in seven divisions-Shahdol, Rewa, Jabalpur, Sagar, Bhopal, Gwalior and Chambal.

In the last 24 hours, Bhind recorded 10cm rainfall while Alipur and Umaria recorded 9cm each and Nagod and Tyother recorded 8cm each. Rewa and Dindori recorded 7cm rainfall.

Deep depression over coastal areas of West Bengal and adjoining North Odisha has moved North Westwards and now it is over South Jharkhand and adjoining area.

It will continue to move in West Northwest direction towards north Madhya Pradesh in next 24 hours and may weaken into a depression.

The well-marked low-pressure area over South Pakistan has weekend into a low pressure over same region. Associated cyclonic circulation is extending. Light to moderate rain with few heavy spells occurred over east and North Madhya Pradesh. Scattered light to moderate rain occurred over remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh.