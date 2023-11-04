 Madhya Pradesh: Truck Mows Down Three Labourers
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Truck Mows Down Three Labourers

While two of the victims died on the spot, the third died during treatment on Friday morning, the police said.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 04, 2023, 10:54 PM IST
article-image
Representational pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three labourers were allegedly mowed down by a recklessly-driven truck in Govindpura Industrial area on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday.

While two of the victims died on the spot, the third died during treatment on Friday morning, the police said. Govindpura police station house officer (SHO) Awadhesh Singh Tomar said that four labourers were returning home from work on foot when an uncontrolled truck ran over them on the road in front of the industrial area.

Hasan Ansari and Amjad Choudhary died on the spot. Two others, named Hashamudiin and Parvez Ansari were rushed to the hospital, where Hashamuddin died during treatment.

Meanwhile, Parvez Ansari is said to be in a critical state. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused truck driver, who had fled the spot along with the vehicle. SHO Tomar said that all the labourers were native of Jharkhand.

article-image

Bhopal: Ashi Chouksey Clinches Bronze In National Games

Bhopal: City Artist’s Works On Display At Exhibition In Korea

Madhya Pradesh: Tremor Felt In Five Divisions

Writting Tools: Full Stop Dad’s Daughter, Comma Mamma’s Boy

MP Election 2023: Shiv Sena Supports BJP

