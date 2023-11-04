MP Police Demolishes House Of Sarpanch Accused Of Killing Tractor Driver In Morena, Kin Block Highway

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The Police and administrative officials bulldozed the house of the sarpanch of Kachnaudha village, who is accused of killing a tractor driver in Rathol Ka Pura village in Dimani assembly of Morena district, on Friday night.

After informing the police, the family members took the injured to the hospital. Here the doctors declared him dead.

According to the information, angry family members blocked the Morena-Ambah State Highway. Police and administrative officials reached the spot and tried hard to convince the family members, but they did not agree.

Accused absconding

The family members were insisting on calling the Collector-SP on the spot. Seeing the situation worsening, SP from the district headquarters and other officials of the district administration reached the spot. The family members demanded that the accused should be immediately arrested and bulldozers should be used on their houses. When the SP sent a police team to arrest the accused, their houses were found locked. On the report of family members, police have registered a case against 9 accused including Sarpanch Shyamu Tomar. On the demand of family members, the police razed the house of the accused Sarpanch by using a bulldozer. Half a dozen police teams have been deployed to arrest the accused. The police are conducting rapid raids on possible targets.

Edal Singh Gurjar, resident of Pura village of Rathol in Dimani police station area, was a farmer by profession. Along with farming, he also used to carry goods using tractors. Gurjar's younger brother was carrying some goods in his tractor. He was playing music loudly on his tractor. When he passed through the door of Shyamu Tomar, the sarpanch of Kachnaudha village, the sarpanch stopped the tractor. The tractor driver did not like this behaviour, after which a dispute started between the two on this issue, other people of the village came there. The villagers intervened and signalled the tractor driver to leave from there. Later, on the next day again the tractor driver went through the Sarpanch's door, banging loudly. The sarpanch informed Edal about this to Edal.

Edal supported his brother

Edal Gurjar, supporting his brother, said that every day he will come out of your door playing music on the tractor in a loud voice, whatever you want to do, you can do it. On hearing this the Sarpanch became furious. At around 8:45 pm, he reached Edal Gurjar's house in Rathol Ka Pura village along with a dozen youths. Here the Sarpanch and his associates abused Edal and his brother and opened fire with a pistol.

Sarpanch Shyamu Tomar and his associates also started firing with illegal weapons. During the firing, a bullet hit Edal Singh Gurjar in the chest, due to which he died on the spot. As soon as Edal was shot, all the accused ran away from the spot.

TI Dimani Udaybhan Singh Yadav said that the Sarpanch of Kachnaudha village has shot and killed a tractor driver. What is the real reason for the incident is not yet known. Investigation has revealed that the accused and the deceased were close friends. The people of the accused party are vicious scoundrels. I don't know what caused the conflict between them. One accused has been arrested and efforts are being made to nab the remaining absconding accused.

