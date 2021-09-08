e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 03:58 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Triple murder mystery solved, one accused falls into Gwalior police dragnet

It took 48 hours to police to solve the murder mystery. The police claimed to have arrested one among three accused.
FP News Service
File Photo of deceased

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The mystery of three persons including a couple and their daughter’s murder in Gwalior has been solved, said police sources.

The bodies of the couple and their 10-year-old daughter were found in a decomposed condition in their house located near Sanjay Nagar Park under Murar police station on September 6. The deceased were identified as Jagdish Pal, 60, Saroj Pal, 55 and Kriti 10.

It took 48 hours to police to solve the murder mystery. The police claimed to have arrested one among three accused.

The accused has been identified as Tarun alias Ghoda, who is a notorious thief.

Tarun revealed that he along with Jagdish Pal’s nephew Sachin Pal and Monu youth barged into the deceased's house for committing theft.

“Tarun had planned to commit theft. As family members woke up and identified Tarun, the accused killed them. The accused escaped cash and valuables worth Rs 3 lakh,” a police officer said.

The officer said Sachin and Monu, who were living in deceased’s neighbour, were missing from home since the day of murder.

“Several teams have been fanned out in possible hideouts of both accused. They are expected to be nabbed soon,” the officer said.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 03:58 PM IST
