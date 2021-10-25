Madhya Pradesh: Traders rain kicks on farmer over crop pricing at Krishi Upaj Mandi in Damoh district

BHOPAL: Traders bashed a farmer black and blue at Patharia Krishi Upaj Mandi of Damoh district on Monday after he raised objection over the low price being offered for the produce.

A video of traders kicking the farmer at the Krishi Upaj Mandi has gone viral on social media. The district collector has instructed for lodging an FIR against the people responsible for beating the farmer. Farmers are already up in arms against the government demanding Minimum Support Price (MSP) in the country.

As per the report, a group of traders came face to face with farmers protesting over the rate of their produce in Krishi Upaj Mandi. The farmers staged a protest seeing the traders pricing their wheat produce very low. As farmers raised voice over the issue, the traders confronted them. Soon the heated argument took a violent turn as the traders started kicking one of the protesting farmers. Some traders as well as farmers intervened to settle the issue but in vain.

Collector S Krishna Chaitanya, talking to Free Press, said, “I have instructed them to lodge an FIR against people responsible for the clash between farmers and traders. I have also instructed to launch an investigation into the matter.”

The farmers and traders came face to face over the pricing of crop and this led to clash, said the collector adding that the people responsible for the clash will not go unpunished.”

Farmers are already demanding a repeal of three farm laws — Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. They also demanded a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for their crops.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 08:24 PM IST