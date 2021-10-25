Madhya Pradesh: Urn containing ashes of farmers killed in Lakhimpur Kheri violence reaches Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Urn containing ashes of the farmers who were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri violence in the first week of October has reached Gwalior.

The farmers’ outfits under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Morcha will take out Asthi Kalash Yatra in Gwalior Chambal region from October 26.

Farmer leader Akhilesh Yadav said that farmers of Gwalior-Chambal region would be made aware of the anti-farmers’ policies of the union government.

Notably, Union Home minister Narendra Singh Tomar belongs to Gwalior-Chambal region.

“BJP leaders have been misleading the farmers of Gwalior-Chambal about the three farm laws which are against the farmers. We would make them aware by taking out Ashti Kalash Yatra in the region,” Yadav said.

Eight persons including four farmers were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri violence that broke out after the vehicles of the son of Union minister of state for Home Affairs allegedly ran over the protesting farmers.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 02:31 PM IST